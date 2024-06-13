Utah NHL team name, colors released for upcoming season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The name and colors for Utah’s new NHL team have been released for the upcoming season, and in some cases, beyond.

On the day the NHL and Smith Entertainment Group officially closed on the agreement that establishes an NHL franchise in Utah, the team announced it will be officially referred to as “Utah Hockey Club” for the 2024-25 season.

Utah HC is one of six names fans are voting on through June 20th for the permanent team name, along with Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom, Blizzard and Yeti. There will be one more round of voting after that before the official name will be released well into the 2024-25 season.

The team also released its team colors, which consists of Rock Black, representing the darkness of night in the mountains and the volcanic rock of Utah’s deserts; Salt White, illustrating both the snow on Utah’s peaks and the famous salt flats; and Mountain Blue, a representation of Utah’s rich winter sports history and its clear skies for more than 230 days a year.

BREAKING: The new NHL team will be referred to as "Utah Hockey Club" just for this season. Voting will continue for the official name through 6/20. The team colors are permanent — Mountain Blue, Salt White, and Rock Black. Merch will be available at the Draft Party 6/28. pic.twitter.com/TNYmdNGXx7 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) June 13, 2024

The colors will establish a cornerstone of the team’s brand as it continues to evolve before a final product will be announced.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do–training camp starts in less than 100 days–and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

Team merchandise will be available for purchase during the team’s NHL Draft Party on June 28th at the Delta Center. Utah Hockey Club will have 13 selections in the seven-round, two-day draft held June 28-29.

