Utah’s New NHL Franchise Narrows Name Selection To Six

When you think of Utah, what immediately springs to mind?

Keep in mind that the state’s NBA franchise is nicknamed the Jazz, something that most don’t associate with swingin’ Salt Lake City. But the new National Hockey League franchise, transferring the Arizona Coyotes to the Beehive State, has narrowed down its choices to six state-appropriate nicknames.

Smith Entertainment Group, the team’s owners, announced today the six names for the team that bows this fall. They are the Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC), Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom, and Utah Yeti. No, the Bees didn’t make the cut.

The finalists were determined through a first round of fan voting. SEM said in Thursday’s news release. They claimed 520,000 votes were cast, with more than 60% of them landing on the six names remaining. Fans can vote on their choice again through June 20.

Even when the name is selected, the team will have some work ahead. Utah’s team will wear jerseys in their first season with “UTAH” across the front. When the name is decided upon, SEG will create a logo, mascot and branding to match that will appear on sweaters for the 2025-26 season.

The NHL’s Utah team will play out of Delta Arena, the Jazz’s home, for this coming season.

