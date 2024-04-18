Utah NHL Franchise Gets 4,000 Ticket Deposits in First Hour

Demand is ramping up to see the new NHL team in Utah.

Within the first hour of the team’s website going live, 4,000 ticket deposits were made, totaling $400,000 ($100 per ticket deposit), according to Smith Entertainment Group. The NHL approved Ryan and Ashley Smith’s purchase of the Arizona Coyotes for $1.2 billion Thursday afternoon from Alex Meruelo. What makes the deal unique is that Meruelo and Ryan Smith never met.

Fans must buy a minimum of two seats but no more than eight. Utah Jazz season ticket holders are given priority access to the new NHL team’s season tickets. According to the official NHL in Utah website, information on season ticket pricing is not yet available.

The yet-to-be-named NHL team will share the Delta Center with the long-time tenant Jazz, who have played in the venue since it opened in 1991. While modifications are needed to accommodate a hockey rink, there will be 12,000 unobstructed seats—an upgrade from Arizona State University’s 4,600-seat Mullett Arena, where the Coyotes had played for the last two seasons.

Ryan Smith also owns the Jazz, which he bought in 2020 for $1.6 billion, and the Delta Center. Utah State lawmakers approved a bill in March that would allow for a new arena to be built in downtown Salt Lake City.

