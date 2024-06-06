New Utah NHL franchise will decide on 6 new names

Utah's new NHL franchise, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, has narrowed down the team name to six different options.

Those final selections were decided through fan voting. The team owner, Smith Entertainment Group announced in a news release on Thursday that there were 520,000 votes that came in during the first round of fan voting, and over 60% of them voted for one of the six names: Utah Venom, Utah Mammoth, Utah Yeti, Utah Blizzard, Utah Outlaws and Utah Hockey Club (or Utah HC). Fan voting is still open through June 20.

The upcoming 2024-25 NHL season will be the inaugural one for the team in Utah and will have "UTAH" written across their chests when they take the ice. After the team name is picked, Smith Entertainment Group will put together logos, a mascot and branding that will be on jerseys during the 2025-26 season.

Three of the six names certainly mesh with hockey's frigid atmosphere and Utah's cold climate. Mammoths are of course an extinct animal that lived in Ice Age climates.

Also, there certainly are blizzards in Utah as Arizona sports fans remember (or at least Arizona State and University of Arizona sports fans). As for the legendary creature, the Yeti resides in the freezing cold temperatures of the Himalayan Mountains in India, Nepal, Pakistan, China and Bhutan.

The Utah Hockey Club of course would be a team name that fits the sport entirely. That name could be argued to be unoriginal, however, especially considering the 'Washington Football Team' in the NFL changed its name after just one season with that similar nickname.

The Utah Venom would also fit the state well, as over 1,000 species of native bees reside in Utah. Utah even has a Triple-A baseball team named the Salt Lake Bees, so it is no surprise Venom resonated with fans. As for the Outlaws, it is not particularly clear if that mascot would be unique to Utah, but clearly the fans are buying into the name and the name does come with intimidation.

