Here’s when Utah NFL rookies get their 1st taste of an NFL practice

Over the next two weekends, a dozen Utah NFL ties will participate in rookie minicamps — some as draft picks and free-agent signees while others are there on a tryout basis as minicamp invites.

Here’s a look at the minicamp dates for each NFL team, and which ones Utah ties will be participating in.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Cardinals minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah tie attending Falcons minicamp:

Clark Phillips, CB, Utah — fourth-round draft pick, No. 113 overall.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 5-7.

Utah ties attending Ravens minicamp:

None.

Buffalo Bills

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-13.

Utah ties attending Bills minicamp:

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah — first-round draft pick, No. 25 overall.

Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Panthers minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 5-6.

Utah ties attending Bears minicamp:

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High — fifth-round draft pick, No. 148 overall.

Alfred Edwards III, OT, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

Logan Kendall, TE, Utah — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp date: May 12.

Utah tie attending Bengals minicamp:

Calvin Tyler Jr., RB, Utah State — free-agent signee.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Browns minicamp:

Siaki Ika, DT, East High — third-round draft pick, No. 98 overall.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah — free-agent signee.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah tie attending Cowboys minicamp:

D’Angelo Mandell, CB, BYU — free-agent signee.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah tie attending Broncos minicamp:

Alfred Edwards III, OT, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Lions minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 5-6.

Utah ties attending Packers minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-13.

Utah ties attending Texans minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 5-7.

Utah ties attending Colts minicamp:

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High — fourth-round draft pick, No. 106 overall.

Harris LaChance, OT, BYU and Herriman High — free-agent signee.

Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-13.

Utah tie attending Jaguars minicamp:

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU — free-agent signee.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-8.

Utah ties attending Chiefs minicamp:

Jake Gerardi, P, Southern Utah — rookie minicamp tryout.

Payton Wilgar, LB, BYU and Dixie High — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah tie attending Raiders minicamp:

George Tarlas, DE, Weber State — free-agent signee.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-13.

Utah ties attending Chargers minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: None.

Utah rookie on the Rams roster:

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High — fifth-round draft pick, No. 177 overall.

Note: The Rams are the only NFL team not holding a rookie minicamp and begin 10 days of OTA offseason workouts on May 22, with mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah tie attending Dolphins minicamp:

Chris Brooks, RB, BYU — free-agent signee.

Henry Colombi, QB, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah tie attending Vikings minicamp:

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High — fifth-round draft pick, No. 164 overall.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Patriots minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Saints minicamp:

Darrius Nash, S, Utah Tech — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 5-7.

Utah ties attending Giants minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 5-7.

Utah ties attending Jets minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 5-6.

Utah ties attending Eagles minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Steelers minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-13.

Utah ties attending 49ers minicamp:

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High — third-round draft pick, No. 101 overall.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Seahawks minicamp:

None.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah tie attending Buccaneers minicamp:

Hunter Reynolds, S, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

Rookie minicamp dates: May 12-14.

Utah ties attending Titans minicamp:

None.