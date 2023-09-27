Advertisement

Utah Motorcyclist Captures Beautiful Fall Colors Along Scenic Drive

Storyful

A motorcyclist driving along the Alpine Scenic Loop Backway in Provo, Utah, captured beautiful fall colors as foliage in parts of the state started to reach its peak.

Jayson Bird posted this footage while driving with an Insta360 camera on Wednesday, September 27.

A local meteorologist noted the weather was great to “check out the peak fall foliage in the high country in northern Utah,” on the same day. Credit: Jayson Bird via Storyful