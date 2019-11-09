Utah sets NCAA record for scoring margin with 94-point win

Ninety-four points might be excessive. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Many Division I basketball teams will go their entire season without scoring 94 points in a game. One team managed to win a game by 94 points.

That team was Utah, who took down the not-so-mighty Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils by a score of 143-49 on Friday. Yes, really.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

🚨 NEW NCAA RECORD 🚨



Utah's 94-point margin of victory is the highest ever over a D-1 opponent. 😱 pic.twitter.com/aKDZTsQrbn — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 9, 2019

That final score sets a record for margin of victory between Division I opponents. It also sets a scoring record for Utah, as you might have guessed.

Such a night is a low point for a Mississippi Valley State program that hasn’t won double-digit games in a season since 2012. Thanks to a season-opening 36-point loss to Iowa State, it now holds a minus-130 scoring margin through two games, which is also probably a record. Fortunately for the Delta Devils, they are not scheduled to face a Power 5 team for the rest of the season.

Somehow, the game was just as lopsided as the score indicates.

Still undefeated! 🔥@UtahMBB had a NIGHT to say the least. They had a PR of most points scored in a single game with 143 points. They beat Mississippi Valley State 143 to 49. pic.twitter.com/lfBiGX8Hu4 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 9, 2019

Story continues

Utah was up 70-20 at halftime. It had nine players score in double-digits. It had two players record triple-doubles. It made 17 of 34 3-point attempts, with 41 assists against just 11 turnovers. It won the rebounding battle 68-28. It beat a spread of -29.5 by more than five dozen points.

In conclusion, when you have 353 Division I teams and one of the worst teams plays a Power 5 opponent, prepare for the ridiculous.

More from Yahoo Sports: