Can Utah’s Mika Tafua latch on with the Cowboys as UDFA edge?

As we wind down the list of the 2022 undrafted free agent class we turn our attention to Mika Tafua. Tafua was a four-year starter at Utah, and was deployed in a variety of ways for the Utes defense. He spent time as an edge rusher, a 3-technique, a true linebacker, and a stand-up edge rusher.

An older prospect, Tafua is entering the NFL at 25 years old, and turns 26 in his first year after serving his two-year mission. In his final year at Utah, Tafua put together his best year as a player, leading the PAC-12 in both pressures and sacks. He was awarded the Pac-12 Morris Trophy. which is the award for the conference’s top defensive lineman as voted by the offensive lineman. So, despite his age does he have what it takes to make it with the Cowboys? Let’s dive into the film to find out.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 249 pounds

Jersey Number: 42

Tackles (2021): 31 solo tackles, 48 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: USC (2021), Stanford (2021), Oregon (2021)

Best Game: Stanford (2021)

Worst Game: Oregon (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

First Step: Isn’t overly explosive nor does he have the ability to time up the snap count effectively. He does play quick, but it takes him a moment to get to top speed.

Bend: Lacks the required ankle flexion to bend the edge, and appears to be stiff in his hips.

Motor/Effort/Physicality: Gives good effort, and is able to chase ball carriers down to the sideline and make the tackle.

Lateral Mobility: Light on his feet, able to change the gap he is attacking with relative ease, however he does not possess the power to capitalize on these twists and stunts.

Athletic Ability:. Reportedly posted a 9.03 RAS (per wisportsheroics.com), which is surprising based off his film. He is stiff in his hips and can’t bend the edge, although he light on his feet.

Play Strength: Attacks with enough power to disengage himself from offensive lineman, but doesn’t attack with enough to overwhelm them, or win with a bull rush.

Performance Evaluation:

Hand Usage: Uses his hands well to disengage from blockers, but he doesn’t attack with a clear and concise plan. Could stand to add more pass rush moves and develop a plan of attack. Measured in with 32” arm length which was 6th percentile for edge rushers and 38th for linebackers, so he lacks ideal length. Has a good club counter and he uses it after he uses speed to get up the pass protection arch. Has a decent toolbox of moves in his arsenal, would like to see him string together more moves and use them on a consistent basis.

Pass Rush Plan: Has some nice flashes of converting speed to power, although it was more of a general speed rush as he does not possess much power.

Run Defense/Anchor: Doesn’t over commit on play action bootlegs, does a nice job of staying home and keeping containment on the QB. Doesn’t have the anchor to hold up inside as a 3 technique, saw him get finished into the ground. Can be slow to locate the football on reverses and jet sweeps and becomes out of position quite easily. Displays adequate ability to cross face of the offensive lineman and make the stop for a minimal gain. Has flashes of being able to set the edge, and force the ball carrier inside.

Versatility: Played a lot of edge in Utah’s 4-man front, and saw him rush standing up. Took reps as a 3 tech as well, as well as saw him take reps at the position he is listed at, which is linebacker.

Strengths:

Has an array of pass rush moves at his disposal. When he times up the snap he can sell speed up the arch well but he doesn’t consistently time up the snap and got caught off sides a few times. He is light on his feet and tested as a good athlete, despite it not showing that much on his tape. Versatile defender, was deployed in a number of ways.

Weaknesses:

Age is the first thing that comes to mind, he will turn 26 years old in his rookie season. Lacks the anchor to hold up against the run, specifically inside as a three technique. Lacks any real power, has the first part of a speed to power move in using his speed, but lacks the power to take advantage of the rush. Lacks a true plan of attack, and will need to string together moves on a more consistent basis. He also lacks the necessary ankle flexion to bend the edge.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Like many other undrafted free agents, Tafua has his work cut out for him if he is to make the Cowboys roster. Despite the departure of Randy Gregory, the Cowboys have a number of names on their roster fighting for a spot. It’s safe to say DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, and rookie Sam Williams are locks to make the roster. That leaves name such as Dante Fowler Jr., Tarell Basham, Chauncey Gholston as veterans fighting for spots.

Tafua will also have to overtake fellow UDFA Big Cat Bryant as well. There is a path for him to at the worst make the practice squad if he shows improvement as a run defender, in his power and develops a plan of attack.

Prospect Grade:

Explosiveness (15) 8 Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability (10) 7.7 Bend (10) 3 Run Defense/Anchor (10) 5.4 Hand Usage (10) 6 Athletic Ability (10) 5 Pass Rush Plan(10) 4 Play Strength (10) 5.5 Moto/Effort/Physicality(5) 4.25 Versatility (10) 7.1

Final Grade:

55.95, 7th round player

