Utah’s Marco Anthony joins Pac-12 Networks after double-double vs. UTSA
Utah student-athlete Marco Anthony joins Pac-12 Networks' Steve Wojciechowski and Krista Blunk after the Runnin' Utes' ninth victory of the 2022-23 season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.