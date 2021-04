The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) JJ Redick made his Dallas debut Monday night after being sidelined by a sore right heel since being acquired from New Orleans at the trade deadline. The veteran shooting guard returned against one of his former teams and former coaches in the Philadelphia 76ers and Doc Rivers, who had Redick for four of his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks added Redick just before the deadline March 25, looking for a boost at the 3-point line as they try to climb into the top six in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in round for the playoffs.