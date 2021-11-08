Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd collects third Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors

Pac-12 Network

Oregon safety Jeffrey Bassa named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week 10, for Monday, Nov. 8. Bassa finished with six total tackles and one sack in a 26-16 victory on the road against Washington.