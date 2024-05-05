Utah lacrosse punches ticket to NCAA tournament

FILE — Utah’s Ryan Stines plays in a lacrosse game. The Utes punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament on Sunday by beating Jacksonville in the ASUN tournament. | University of Utah Athletics

For the second year in a row, Utah has won the ASUN Conference championship and is headed to the NCAA lacrosse tournament.

The Utes defeated Jacksonville 16-13 Sunday to claim the ASUN crown, led by five goals from attacker Ryan Stines and three goals apiece from midfielder Jared Andreala and attacker Tyler Bradbury.

Utah held a 9-6 lead at the end of the second period, then scored four straight goals to begin the third period, including two consecutive from Bradbury, to take a 13-6 lead.

After Jacksonville responded with two goals of its own, Utah extended the lead with scores from Carson Moyer and Andreala, leading 15-8 with 12:35 left in the game.

Jacksonville came on strong late in the game, scoring five straight to cut Utah’s lead to two with 3:12 remaining, but Andreala iced the win with a goal.

After winning nine in a row, including two games at the ASUN tournament, Utah has momentum heading into the NCAA tournament, which begins on May 11.

The Utes will find out who they will play in the NCAA tournament tonight at 7:30 p.m. MDT.