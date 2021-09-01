Utah’s Kyle Whittingham & Dennis Dodd on Charlie Brewer, a revamped Rice–Eccles, and more
Dennis Dodd checks in with No. 24 Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham ahead of the start of the 2021 season. Dodd and Whittingham discuss why Charlie Brewer won the starting quarterback job, the anticipation of having a packed house at the newly renovated Rice–Eccles Stadium, and how the Utes plan to honor Ty Jordan this season. Download the Pac-12 Now App and set alerts for football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.