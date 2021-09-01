Utah’s Kyle Whittingham & Dennis Dodd on Charlie Brewer, a revamped Rice–Eccles, and more

Reuters

Lebanon is in free fall and must not become a "horror story", a U.S. senator said during a visit to Beirut on Wednesday, voicing hope that a government would be formed this week to start addressing its destabilising financial meltdown. The comment reflected growing concern https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/eu-worried-lebanons-fast-deterioration-says-time-has-run-out-2021-08-26 about the situation in Lebanon, where a financial collapse that began in 2019 hit a crunch point last month with a crippling fuel shortage that sparked security incidents and warnings of worse to come https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanese-security-chief-warns-crisis-could-be-prolonged-2021-08-27. Another senator in the U.S. congressional delegation said Iranian fuel being shipped to Lebanon by the heavily armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah would come with strings attached, dismissing it as an attempted "photo-op by the Iranians".