Utah knocks off No. 4 Arizona for first win over ranked opponent since 2002

Utah men's basketball defeats No. 4 Arizona by a final score of 81-66 on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City. The Runnin' Utes improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Wildcats drop to 6-1 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.