Utah’s key to victory versus Oregon in Pac-12 game of the week

Ducks Wire experts Don Smalley and Zachary Neel offered their insights on this Saturday’s big game between Oregon and Utah.

We asked Don and Zac what Utah’s biggest key to victory is.

Don Smalley: Run the ball and win the time of possession by as much as possible.

Zachary Neel: Utah needs to limit explosive plays, which is not something they’ve been very good at this season. The Utes rank last in the Pac-12 when it comes to giving up explosive plays (15-plus yards on the ground, 25-plus yards in the air), and that happens to be something Oregon does very well. If Kyle Whittingham can keep this game between the 20s, and not allow the Ducks to get downfield, then I think Utah has a real chance.

