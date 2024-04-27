Utah DE Jonah Elliss continues NFL family legacy with the Denver Broncos

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) tries to block a pass by Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Oregon won 35-6. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Like father, like son.

Not only does former Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss wear the same number (83) as his father, 10-year NFL veteran Luther Elliss, he’ll now play on his dad’s former team.

While Luther Elliss is known primarily as a Detroit Lion — where he played nine seasons, including two Pro Bowl appearances — he did spend the last season of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2004. Nearly 10 years after retiring, Luther Elliss also served as the Broncos’ team chaplain for a couple of seasons.

The Denver Broncos selected Jonah Elliss with the 76th overall pick on Friday night in Detroit and made him the fourth member of his family to play in the NFL, joining dad Luther and brothers Kaden (Atlanta Falcons linebacker), Christian (New England Patriots linebacker) and Noah (Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle).

“He (Luther) just told me how great of a culture and how great of a fan base they have and how it’s really a family environment out there,” Jonah Elliss said in a statement on the Broncos’ website. “Honestly, the culture is something he mentions a lot. It’s just a really good bond out there.”

The Broncos were in need of an impact pass rusher, and in Elliss, they think they’ve found it.

“We felt like he definitely checked the pressure player box,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

Denver is getting a productive pass rusher that led the nation in sacks per game last season (1.2), even while playing six games with a torn labrum.

Initially playing linebacker in his first season at Utah, it was only a matter of time until he was placed on the defensive line, and it happened in his sophomore season after he gained some weight.

“He came in, switched positions, just respected the process, and he has the NFL pedigree already, and he just continued to flourish and grow and develop,” Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell said.

Over his Utah career, Elliss totaled 78 tackles (23 for loss), 16 sacks (12 of those coming in 2023), three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three pass deflections.

He hit a new level in 2023, becoming one of the most productive defensive ends in the country and a consensus All-American.

A little bit undersized compared to his peers at the position in the NFL, Elliss makes up for it with great athleticism, explosiveness and a pro-ready skillset of pass rush moves.

“He’s an edge player that plays with energy, effort, all those things you look for. Real good football makeup,” Payton said.

His season ended three games short after he had surgery to repair his torn labrum, and he also pulled his hamstring during pre-draft training, but he was diligent in his rehab and quieted any doubts about his health by participating in an individual pro day earlier this month.

The Broncos have no concerns with Elliss’ health, expecting him to be good to go in May.

“We’re very comfortable with it,” Broncos general manager George Paton said.

Elliss, who has 11 siblings — five biological and seven adopted — will carry on the family legacy in the NFL.

“My dad played in the league for 10 years and then I got three brothers that play currently. Just like being able to do what they did, it’s going to be so amazing for me and know that all my hard work the past few years just really paid off,” Elliss said on the ABC telecast.

How did analysts react?

“I’ve had the opportunity to call a lot of these Utah games over the years and Jonah Elliss has been a guy that every time you watch him, kind of like Cole Bishop, I feel like he’s incredibly underrated,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on the draft broadcast.

“Plays with his hair on fire. The competitive background, being one of 12 children. Also has a very advanced pass rush skillset. No surprise again, being the son of a longtime defensive tackle. If he puts on a little bit more weight and power, I think his game levels up, he can be a more three-down player than a two-down player. He’s got natural pass rush juice, though,” ESPN analyst Field Yates said on the draft broadcast.

Pro Football Focus gave the pick a “very good” grade.

“Edge rusher was a need for the Broncos heading into Day 2, and they get some good value here with Elliss early in the third round. In 10 games last year, he racked up 39 pressures — including 13 sacks — and won 17.7% of his pass-rushing snaps. Getting their quarterback and edge defender with limited picks in the first two days of the draft is good business by the Broncos.”

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald was high on the selection, grading it an “A.”

“The Broncos needed a pass rusher and Elliss is a great value at this point in the draft. He’s a high-floor guy who should be able to start right away,” he wrote.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso graded the pick an “A-”, noting that Elliss is a “needed addition” in Denver, while The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman graded it a “B”.

“Elliss, son of former NFL defensive tackle Luther Elliss, is a smaller edge rusher who doesn’t have great testing numbers — but he made a lot of plays at Utah, because of his effort and general awareness,” Dochterman wrote. “A highly productive defender who has a deep bag of tricks, Elliss is more of a third-down pass rusher than a three-down edge. He’ll make plays in the right scheme, though.”