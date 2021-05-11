Utah Jazz rule Mike Conley & Donovan Mitchell OUT vs. Trail Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the Trail Blazers prepare to play the toughest schedule in the NBA on paper to close out the regular season, they may have caught a bit of a break.

On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz announced that guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley will miss Wednesday's game vs. Portland. Juwan Morgan is also out.

Mike Conley is out for tomorrow's game (right hamstring tightness).



Juwan Morgan is out (right heel soreness). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 11, 2021

In advance of Utah’s final three games of the regular season, Donovan Mitchell was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff on Tuesday for a sprained ankle he sustained on April 16. He continues to make progress towards a return but will be out for Utah’s final three contests. pic.twitter.com/fxvpLQ97KJ — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 11, 2021

Conley is averaging 16.4 points and 6 assists per game this season. Donovan Mitchell averages 26.4 points and 5.2 assist per game this season.

This will be the 9th straight game Conley has missed and the 14th game for Mitchell on the inactive list this season. Joe Ingles and Georges Niang will likely continue to start in their absence. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson have also seen increased time.

Portland is 0-2 against the Jazz this season, falling 120-100 in the 2020-21 regular season opener and 122-103 on April 8th.

The Jazz (50-19) are No. 1 in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Suns with three games remaining.

The Trail Blazers (40-29) are No. 6 in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Lakers with three games remaining.

The two teams square off on NBCSNW, the official home of the Portland Trail Blazers, on Wednesday night at 6:30pm.