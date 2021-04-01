Utah Jazz’s Mike Conley on plane scare: 'All of us on that flight were questioning whether we were going to be here'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Medina, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Utah Jazz’s team charter plane tried to make an emergency landing after birds struck the plane’s engine on Tuesday afternoon, members of the organization could not help but think about the worst-case scenario.

“For a good 10-15 minutes, I think all of us on that flight were questioning whether we were going to be here today,” Jazz guard Mike Conley said following the team’s 111-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. “That’s how serious it was for us. I can’t speak for everybody. But I know guys were trying to text family just in case. It was that kind of situation.”

And it was a kind of situation the Jazz struggled processing. The Jazz’s plane landed safely at the Salt Lake City airport on Tuesday afternoon shortly after taking off for Memphis. The team eventually took another flight Tuesday evening and arrived in Memphis later that night.

Still, the Jazz have remained shook with what had happened in the previous 24 hours.

“I don’t know that an experience like that is just suddenly passed on and away,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Everybody is impacted in different ways, all very significant. It wasn’t something we were going to solve by just talking through everything. But I think it was important to acknowledge what we all went through.”

Therefore, the Jazz (36-11) permitted All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to miss the game and stay in Salt Lake City for what the team described as “personal reasons.” Snyder declined to comment further on Mitchell’s absence and if Mitchell might miss future road games, saying, “I never comment on personal situations with any of our players; I hope you can respect that.”

But Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson reiterated respect for Mitchell sitting out.

“I understand fully why Don didn’t come. All of us were out of there in limbo,” Clarkson said. “It’s definitely something that you got to push through and get over it. That’s just a tough situation. I don’t think that’s happened many times on a plane ride. I talked to many of my friends that are in the league and they said that’s the biggest fear.”

After all, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter (Gianna) and seven others died in a helicopter crash nearly 14 months ago. Following its loss to Baylor in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, Michigan’s team plane made an emergency landing in Evansville, Indiana after departing from San Antonio and losing altitude and cabin pressure.

In the Jazz’s case, a team spokesperson said the team’s charter plane took off between 1:30–2 p.m. MT on Tuesday before birds struck the plane. The Jazz remembered the details vividly a day later.

After grabbing something out of his bag shortly before takeoff, Clarkson returned to his seat after takeoff only to hear what he called “a loud bang.” Clarkson turned toward Conley, who yelled out “those are the birds” as they passed by the window. When Clarkson peered out a window, he recalled “seeing the whole engine shaking.”

“All of a sudden, it felt like there was an explosion,” Conley said. “That’s what it sounded like for most people on the plane. We hit something big. The plane immediately started to bounce and started tilting. People in the back of the plane said they saw flames.”

ROUNDTABLE: How NBA's March Madness is having an impact on title contenders

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER: How the team accumulated 34 future draft picks

Jazz coach Quin Snyder talks to players during a timeout in Wednesday night&#39;s win over the Grizzlies.
Jazz coach Quin Snyder talks to players during a timeout in Wednesday night's win over the Grizzlies.

The Jazz then had dark thoughts.

“Immediately, they’re probably thinking that the plane is fully caught on fire,” Clarkson said. “Just recalling that whole situation was pretty crazy. The whole plane just started shaking. It definitely was an experience that I’m happy we’re able to tell. A lot of us really came to a point at least 30 seconds in that flight that thought this might be over for us. It’s sad to say that.”

With nearly 10 to 15 minutes passing without any clarity from the pilots or flight attendants, it was hard not to think that way.

“No one really knows what’s going on. They are going through their protocols and checklist. While that’s happening, you’re in limbo,” Snyder said. “That’s a traumatic and eerie feeling. So anybody that’s been in those types of situations and they come in lots of different forms, in the moment and in hindsight, you have a gratitude and appreciation for the many people and relationships we all have in our lives.”

Hence, the Jazz started alerting family members and friends. Soon enough, they learned they would be okay.

“The flight attendants and pilots were very calm and basically telling us what happened and saying we lost the engine and we’re going to be able to land somewhere and turn the plane around. That was definitely a comforting thing,” Clarkson said. “But we were looking out the window and thinking, ‘Land anywhere; we don’t care; we can check everything else later once we get on the ground. Please just put this plane on the ground and let us live and get past this.’ But it was definitely a calming thing once the pilot got on there. He was super calm and let us know what was going on. We got back to the ground. Shout out to them for landing and getting us back safely.”

Follow USA TODAY NBA writer Mark Medina on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Utah Jazz plane emergency has team shook

Recommended Stories

  • Anthony Edwards on R.J. Barrett’s game-winning attempt: ‘We didn’t want anyone else taking it’

    Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards has a delightful habit of saying what he thinks.

  • Conley's fourth quarter leads Jazz past Grizzlies 111-107

    Mike Conley scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-107 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory. Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points for Utah, which defeated Memphis for the third time in a week, this time overcoming 36 points from Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Kyle Anderson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points.

  • 'The Amy and Adam Show': Lydia Ko discusses #StopAsianHate movement

    Two-time major champion Lydia Ko joined "The Amy and Adam Show" and discussed the #StopAsianHate movement.

  • Jusuf Nurkic proud of Gary Trent Jr. after GTJ's career night with Toronto Raptors

    Have yourself a game, GTJ!

  • Reports: Jazz plane en route to Memphis makes emergency landing after hitting birds on takeoff

    The Jazz had a harrowing start to their planned trip to Memphis.

  • This is the moment for the Clippers to make a push in the Western Conference

    The Clippers are in a fragile, exciting moment. The climb is hard, and you can’t take anything, especially the inevitability of your own progress, for granted.

  • Bucks-Lakers recap: Milwaukee rolls in Drummond’s short debut

    The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't sustain their hot start on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • MLB futures odds: Will the Dodgers win the World Series again? How about a pitcher for MVP this season?

    Who will win AL and NL MVP? Can the Dodgers repeat? Let's look at some future odds.

  • Andre Drummond makes Lakers debut, exits game with toe injury 3 quarters later

    It's been that kind of season for the Lakers.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    NEW YORK (AP) Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • Joel Embiid expected to return from knee injury this weekend

    The Sixers MVP candidate has been out since March 12.

  • Kevin Durant responds to Michael Rapaport leaking DMs

    Actor Michael Rapaport shared a series of profane and troubling DMs he says were sent to him by Kevin Durant.

  • From '12 pints a day' to fighting fit... in two weeks: Inside a Tyson Fury training camp

    A fortnight ago, the sporting world stopped to hear the short, simple words it has long been waiting for: It’s on. But for Tyson Fury the announcement of his £200million heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua meant something different. It was time to get to work. Pictures emerged on Tuesday night of the Gypsy King looking lean, strong and fight-ready - just weeks after his claim he was "drinking 12 pints a day". It points to a fighter stepping up through the gears and demonstrates the impact of his early training regime. There are still three months until the fight, and there is yet to be white smoke on a venue, but time waits for no man and Fury has clearly not been sitting idle. Ben Davison, Fury’s former trainer who brought him back from the wilderness in 2018 and helped him lose 10st in his comeback to be two-time heavyweight champion, talks us through life in a Tyson Fury training camp. How Fury finds his fighting weight Fury’s volatile weight has long been a point of fascination to outsiders. But, says Davison, it is not an issue in the rigours of the camp. "There’s no need to monitor Tyson’s weight," he explains to Telegraph Sport. "He likes to jump on the scales himself in the morning. I’m sure he’ll have his nutritionist George Lockhart in, who cooks all his meals and keeps him on point with his diet. He’ll be taking care of all that." Davison says Fury's regimen will include two sessions a day and encompass sparring, bag work, technical moves, footwork, strength and conditioning and running. "He has his regular strength and conditioning, sparring - everything just gets tightened up," he says. "Screws get tightened for preparation. He’s training all the time, twice a day, but in camp every detail is looked over. But Fury’s weight for fight week, and on fight night will be determined by the game plan."

  • Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

    Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

  • Super featherweight Carl Frampton taking his shot at boxing history

    Carl Frampton has a chance to become the first Irishman to win world championships in three weight classes.

  • Russell Westbrook responds to Stephen A. Smith: 'I was a champion once I made it to the NBA'

    It doesn't matter to Westbrook that he doesn't have any championship rings, even though Stephen A. Smith cares about that quite a lot.

  • Conor McGregor calls for ‘McGregor Belt’ ahead of targeted trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

    Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.