Sources: Mike Conley Jr. will bypass free agency, stay with Utah Jazz in 2020-21

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. will stay in town for another season. The star has opted not to use the “early termination option” in his contract, thereby bypassing free agency this offseason, sources tell Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Conley will make $34.5 million in the new season. He had the option of leaving and entering free agency a year early. He’ll now be a free agent in 2022, a time that could be better financially for the league after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the 2019-20 season.

