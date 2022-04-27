Donovan Mitchell 'good to go' after injury ahead of Game 6 vs. Mavericks

Donovan Mitchell is going to play on Thursday night.

The Utah Jazz star, who went down with a hamstring injury on Monday, insisted on Wednesday that he’ll be available for Thursday’s Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City.

“I’m good to go,” Mitchell said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I’ll be ready.”

Mitchell went down late in the fourth quarter of the Mavericks’ 102-77 blowout win over the Jazz on Monday night. He limped off the court very slowly and walked directly to the locker rooms, and was seen in clear pain in the tunnel.

donovan mitchell limps off with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/WgnO8EIEEa — buckets (@buckets) April 26, 2022

The Jazz were down by 28 points when Mitchell went down. He finished the night with nine points while shooting just 4-of-15 from the field and 0-7 from behind the arc. Mitchell has averaged 26 points and five assists per game so far this series, but is shooting just 19.5% from the 3-point line.

An MRI on Tuesday came back negative. That, paired with Mitchell’s comments on Wednesday, is a great sign for Jazz fans — who will undoubtedly need him if they’re going to extend their opening round playoff series. Though the Jazz won Game 4 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, they did so by just a single point. They are listed as a -1.5 point favorite in Game 6 on BetMGM.