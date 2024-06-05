Utah Jazz are back in purple and mountains for new ‘Mountain Basketball’ uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Jazz are back to embracing purple and representing the iconic mountains of the Wasatch Front with their new “Mountain Basketball” lineup of uniforms.

The team introduced four new designs with an expanded color palette – two of which will begin use in the upcoming 2024-24 NBA season.

“Our branding will always be an iterative process as we, our fanbase, and the game of basketball continue to grow,” said Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Jazz. “It’s clear that Mountain Basketball and purple are at the soul of Utah and the Jazz, and we’re excited to share with our community what they have to look forward to.”

In a statement, the Jazz said its Mountain Basketball line up “embraces the spirit of Utah.”

The Utah Jazz will continue to wear the current white with yellow detail Association Edition jersey for the full season, before transitioning to the Mountain Association Edition jersey for the 2025-26 season.

The black and yellow Statement Edition jersey will be worn until December until it transitions to the new black jersey with the mountain design in January 2025. An Icon Edition of the purple will begin use in the 2025-26 season.

Fans can buy the new Mountain Basketball starting immediately both online and in person at the Utah Jazz Team Store inside the Delta Center arena. The 2024-25 City Edition uniform will be available in Fall 2024 and the new Utah Jazz Statement Edition Jersey will be available in early 2025.

A pop-up event will be hosted at Snowbird on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the new uniform release.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.