Utah honors former Athletic Director Dr. Chris Hill during halftime ceremony

During a halftime ceremony on Saturday night, Utah honored former Athletic Director Dr. Chris Hill for his 31 years of service to the university. During Hill's tenure, Utah's men's and women's basketball teams both reached the NCAA Tournament 15 times, the volleyball and softball teams made the NCAA tournament 14 times each, and the football saw a remarkable turnaround including two undefeated seasons. It was also under Hill's leadership that Utah joined the Pac-12 Conference, making it a "power five" school, in 2011.

