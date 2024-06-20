Utah Hockey Club reveals preseason schedule including two games in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s time to start counting down the days when fans will be able to watch the Utah Hockey Club begin playing. On Thursday, June 20, the club unveiled its inaugural preseason schedule, featuring seven games including two games in the Beehive State

Utah Hockey Club will play its first preseason game on the road on Sunday, Sept. 22 against the St. Louis Blues in Des Moines, Iowa. The team will then host the Lost Angeles Kings in the club’s first-ever home preseason game at the Delta Center on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Utah’s preseason will then take the team back on the road for games against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 27, the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Sept. 29, the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The preseason schedule will end at Maverik Center in West Valley against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 5. Officials said the decision to host a game at the Maverik Center was made due to a “prior commitment” at the Delta Center.

DATE OPPONENT MT TIME Sunday, Sept. 22 @ St. Louis Blues 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 @ Colorado Avalanche 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 @ San Jose Sharks 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche 5 p.m.

The preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings will replace the previously scheduled “Frozen Fury” game between the Kings and the Las Vegas Golden Knights that was scheduled before Utah secured an NHL franchise. The Smith Entertainment Group said refunds will be issued to those who have already purchased tickets to the Frozen Fury game.

Those who bought Frozen Fury tickets will also have an opportunity to buy a limited amount of tickets to the Utah Hockey Club preseason game on Sept. 23 before the remaining tickets are made available to the general public. Tickets for the game will also be included as part of Utah Hockey Club season ticket member packages.

