Utah Hockey Club releases its preseason schedule

Thousands attend the NHL event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, as Utah’s NHL hockey team is introduced to fans on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

NHL hockey in Utah is just around the corner.

Utah’s new professional hockey team — currently known as Utah Hockey Club — will take the ice for the first time in Salt Lake City in just under three months.

Utah Hockey Club revealed its preseason schedule for the 2024-25 season Thursday. The team will make its Salt Lake City debut in September at the Delta Center on Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. MDT.

Utah’s inaugural preseason schedule will involve seven games — two at home in Utah and five away, in Iowa, Las Vegas, Denver, San Jose and Anaheim.

UHC’s other home game will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Utah’s preseason home opener will be against the Los Angeles Kings and that contest will replace the previously scheduled Frozen Fury game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights. That game was scheduled prior to an NHL franchise being established in Utah.

The complete preseason schedule for Utah Hockey Club is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. MDT, vs. St. Louis Blues in Des Moines, Iowa

Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. MDT, vs. Los Angeles Kings

Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. MDT, at Las Vegas Golden Knights

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. MDT, at Colorado Avalanche

Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. MDT, at San Jose Sharks

Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. MDT, at Anaheim Ducks

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m MDT, vs. Colorado Avalanche in West Valley City

Refunds for the Frozen Fury game between Los Angeles and Las Vegas will be issued to ticket buyers at the original point of purchase and the replacement preseason game against the Kings will be part of Utah Hockey Club season ticket member packages, according to a press release.

Those who purchased Frozen Fury tickets will have an opportunity to purchase a limited amount of tickets to the Utah preseason game at the Delta Center on Sept. 23 before remaining tickets are made available to the general public.