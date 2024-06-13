Utah Hockey Club colors: We now know what the team will look like

Thousands wait to enter as they attend the NHL event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, as Utah’s NHL hockey team is introduced to fans on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We won’t know the name of Utah’s new NHL hockey franchise for some time — but we know what colors it will sport.

On Thursday — the day the deal to create the franchise was finalized with the NHL — the Utah Hockey Club introduced its team colors: Rock Black, Salt White and Mountain Blue.

Smith Entertainment Group

A press release from Smith Entertainment Group described the colors as representing “the darkness of night in the mountains and the volcanic rock of Utah’s deserts” (Rock Black); “the snow on Utah’s peaks and the famous salt flats” (Salt White); and “Utah’s rich winter sports history and its clear skies for more than 230 days a year” (Mountain Blue).

“The distinctive colors will establish the cornerstone of the club’s brand as it evolves through the team’s name selection ahead of the 2025-2026 NHL season,” the release reads.

The colors are also meant to be “intentionally complementary” with the Jazz’s recently revamped color palette of midnight black, mountain purple and sky blue.

Utah’s new NHL franchise

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman welcomed the franchise via press release.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome Utah to the National Hockey League,” Bettman said. “Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the club continues its exciting march toward puck drop in October.”

Under the deal, the team is considered a new NHL franchise that will adopt its own branding. The transaction, announced April 18, gives Utah the players, draft picks and front-office personnel of the Arizona Coyotes franchise, which is now considered dormant, along with its name, branding and history. The Coyotes have a five-year window to revive the franchise.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” Ryan Smith said in a news release. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do — training camp starts in less than 100 days — and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

The ink is dry! We’ve officially closed on an NHL franchise 📝



Join us on this journey 🏒#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/llDiLsuZ0S — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

Utah hockey team name and merchandise

The naming process is still underway with six finalists being considered — Yeti, Mammoth, Outlaws, Blizzard, Venom and Utah Hockey Club. Round 2 of the voting runs through June 20.

The team will play the upcoming season with “Utah” on its jersey and will be referred to as the Utah Hockey Club.

Merchandise will be available beginning at the team’s NHL draft party at the Delta Center on June 28. Jerseys will be available in the fall.