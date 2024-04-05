This Utah high school basketball star is looking to reopen his recruitment after signing with USC

Lehi and Corner Canyon compete in the 6A state championship game in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Utah high school basketball star Brody Kozlowski has signed to play college ball for the USC Trojans, but after the departure of Trojans head coach Andy Enfield to SMU, Kozlowski is looking to go elsewhere.

Multiple outlets reported Friday that Kozlowski, who attends Corner Canyon High, has requested a release from his letter of intent and will reopen his recruitment after that release occurs.

The 6-foot-8 Kozlowski originally chose USC out of a final five that also included BYU, Cal, San Diego State and UCLA.

Kozlowski, who was named the Deseret News’ 6A Player of the Year late last month, is widely considered the third-best player in Utah in the Class of 2024 behind Wasatch Academy’s Juni Mobley (signed with Ohio State) and Alta’s Jaxon Johnson (signed with Utah).

Kozlowski’s mom Kristen played at BYU and is part of the school’s basketball broadcast team.