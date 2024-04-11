Utah gymnastics team shoots for national title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #5 Utah gymnastics team hasn’t won a national championship since 1995. But the Red Rocks almost didn’t get a chance to compete for a national title after a slow start at the regionals last week.

“It was very stunning,” Makenna Smith said about the Utes slow start in Gainesville. “I don’t think we’ve really ever been put in that position before, and it was definitely startling. But also really, I think it lit a fire under all of us.”

“Halfway through, I didn’t know if we were going to make it through,” said senior Grace McCallum. “I was starting to stress a lot, and the pressure kind of got to me a little bit on beam because I was thinking I had to go up there and be perfect.”

But the Utes came through with strong performances on the floor and vault to qualify for the nationals for the 48th straight time. Utah is the only school to qualify for all 48 national championships.

“Pressure is a huge thing,” said senior Maile O’Keefe. “As much as we don’t try to think about it, there is always that underlying pressure of not wanting to be the first Utah team to not make nationals. I’m not saying we were thinking about that, but there’s always like that subconscious thought and feeling.”

“There were some doubts for sure, but the team is truly like the most supportive and resilient girls,” added Ashley Glynn. “So we just went forward with a positive mindset, trusting our training, and we kind of just said that we’re not going to have any more doubts moving forward.”

“This team has so much heart and so much courage,” said head coach Carly Dockendorf. “I knew that we weren’t finished after that first rotation. They were going to fight to the very end, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Now Utah is one of the final eight teams that still has a chance to win a national championship. Utah will compete against #1 Oklahoma, #4 Florida and #8 Alabama in the evening session. The top two teams from each session will advance to the finals on Saturday.

The Utes are happy to be back at the nationals, but they know there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“I think we’re feeling really motivated,” McCallum said. “Going into this week obviously we didn’t have our best day, but we still made it through. But I think we’re just all really excited to be going to nationals, and we know we have a lot of work to do beforehand.”

“I learned, but it really instilled in us that we’re super resilient humans,” O’Keefe said. and “We’re strong women with non-stop go getter attitudes.”

“I think the fact that we were still able to finish in the top two after counting a fall says so much about this team,” Dockendorf. “That wasn’t even close to what we’re capable of doing with our gymnastic skills. If you can combine that same kind of mental strength with their actual routines they’re capable of doing, we’re a very dangerous team.”

