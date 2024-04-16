Utah guard commits to Nebraska

A Utah point guard announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday evening. Rollie Worster entered the portal after spending the last three seasons with the Utes.

In 16 games this past season, he averaged 9.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. Worster spent his freshman season at Utah State before transferring to Salt Lake City.

In 103 career games, he’s averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. Nebraska is expected to remain active in the transfer portal as the Huskers have several scholarship spots open on their roster.

Per his Instagram, Utah PG transfer Rollie Worster is N https://t.co/C0FnDtvOM1 #Nebrasketball pic.twitter.com/Fn2BgpsLSB — Husker Hoops Central (@HuskerHC) April 15, 2024

