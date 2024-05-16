Utah goalie Connor Ingram wins Masterton Trophy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The new Utah NHL team has yet to take the ice, but goalie Connor Ingram has already won a major award.

Ingram was named the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winner Wednesday night. The award, presented by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA), honors the late Bill Masterton and recognizes the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

“There were a lot of dark days in my life,” Ingram said. “Luckily for me, I had hockey to get away. A lot of people put their lives back together, and it’s not for awards or it’s not for anything like that. Just to be recognized kind of for putting the work in is is exciting in.”

NHL Utah unveils 20 finalists for a team name, plans for inaugural season

In 2021, when he was with Nashville, Ingram was struggling. He wanted to walk away from the game he loves. Ingram entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, which he credits to turning his life and career around after nearly retiring due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and lingering depression. The NHL/NHLPA player assistance program provides resources for players and their families dealing with mental health, substance abuse, and other issues. Through the program, players have access to multiple resources including a hotline, counselors, and mental health professionals.

“I was in Dallas and I tried to walk away,” Ingram recalled. “I came into the room and said I don’t want to do this anymore. Luckily for me, I had a coach and a fantastic sports psychologist that said, hey, let’s get your mind right before we start making decisions like that. And luckily for me, the longer I spent away from it, the more I started to miss it.”

Two years later, Ingram became Arizona’s top goaltender with 23 victories, a .907 save percentage, 2.91 goals-against average, and a league-best (tie) six shutouts in 50 appearances. He now hopes his story can help others living with mental illness.

Utah team will have #6 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

“I got help that I needed, and I met people that were going through the same thing I did,” Ingram said. “I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t like sitting here talking about it and being open about it. But it’s it’s what people need to do in today’s day and age, and especially men. People my age, we’re supposed to be these strong men and have no problems, but everybody goes through it.”

“Connor’s journey through adversity and his unwavering commitment to the game of hockey truly embodies the essence of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy,” said Bill Armstrong, Utah’s general manager. “Since his return, Connor has not only excelled on the ice, but has emerged as an inspiration to hockey players across the globe as he continues to tell his story and emphasize the importance of seeking support during life’s darkest moments. We are immensely proud of Connor and honored to have him represent our team as this year’s winner.”

Ingram will be presented the award during the 2024 NHL Awards in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, June 27, which will be broadcast live on ESPN and Sportsnet beginning at 5 P.M. MT.

Utah NHL to build training facility at the Shops at South Town in Sandy

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Memorial Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the trophy winner.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.