Utah’s Gabe Madsen joins Pac-12 Networks after scoring a career-high 25

Pac-12 Network

Utah men's basketball defeats CSU Bakersfield by a final score of 72-44 on Friday, Nov. 11 in Salt Lake City. The Runnin' Utes improve to 2-0 overall on the season behind Gabe Madsen's career-high 25-point performance. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.