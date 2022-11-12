Utah’s Gabe Madsen joins Pac-12 Networks after scoring a career-high 25
Utah student-athlete Gabe Madsen joins Pac-12 Networks' Krista Blunk and Joe Cravens following the Runnin' Utes 72-44 win against CSU Bakersfield on Friday, Nov. 11 in Salt Lake City.