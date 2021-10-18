Utah football's Devin Lloyd named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for the 2nd time this season

For the second time this season, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Lloyd also won the award on September 7th for his performance in Week 1. The junior recorded three sacks and eight tackles, including four tackles for loss, in the Utes' 35-21 comeback win over then-No. 18 Arizona State. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.