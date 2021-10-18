Utah football's Cameron Rising named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for second straight week

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Seven, for Monday, Oct. 18. The sophomore completed 21 of 33 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns in Utah's 35-21 win over No. 18 Arizona State. Rising also rushed for a season-high 59 yards and a touchdown. It's his second straight week earning Offensive Player of the Week honors. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now app, available now in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.