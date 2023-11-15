Utah football vs. Arizona schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Pac-12 Conference game

The Arizona vs. Utah Pac-12 college football game on Saturday can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

The Arizona Wildcats host the Utah Utes in a Week 12 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the game.

Arizona (7-3) is coming off a 34-31 win against Colorado.

Utah (7-3) is coming off a 35-28 loss against Washington.

Arizona is a 1-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -115 on the moneyline. The Utes are -104.

The over/under for the game is set at 45 points.

Utah holds a 26-19-2 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona. The Utes have won six straight games against the Wildcats dating back to 2016.

How to watch Utah football vs. Arizona Week 12 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 12:30 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Ted Robinson will be on the play-by-play call of the game. Yogi Roth will be the analyst.

