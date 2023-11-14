Utah football vs. Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college game?

Can the Arizona Wildcats pull off another win over a ranked opponent in their game Saturday against Utah?

The Arizona Wildcats host the Utah Utes in a Week 12 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Arizona (7-3) is coming off a 34-31 win against Colorado.

Utah (7-3) is coming off a 35-28 loss against Washington.

Arizona is a 1-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -115 on the moneyline. The Utes are -104.

The over/under for the game is set at 45 points.

Utah holds a 26-19-2 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona. The Utes have won six straight games against the Wildcats dating back to 2016.

Odds Checker: Take Arizona to cover against Utah

Jason Radowitz writes: "With Arizona's offense playing more efficiently, the Wildcats have the advantage, especially at home. Arizona has earned over 275 yards passing while also rushing for 152.22 yards per game. Plus, Arizona has won the turnover differential and has a much more reliable quarterback with less experience. Fifita is the real deal and running back Jonah Coleman has also averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Give me the Wildcats at home."

Fansided: Take Utah on the moneyline against Arizona

Jovan Alford writes: "On paper, we know that Arizona has the advantage at QB and the skill positions than the Utes. However, Utah has the supreme advantage on defense. They can stop the run and do not give up many points (17.8 ppg allowed). Additionally, the Utes are ranked third in sacks (30) and only allow opposing quarterbacks to complete 55.2% of their passes this season. Saturday afternoon’s game can go either way between these two teams. Hence, Arizona is favored by 1.5 points. But I’ll the Utes to win squarely because of their defense, which can take over and dominate games."

Dimers: Arizona 24, Utah 23

The site predicts that the Wildcats will edge the Utes in their Week 12 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Fox Sports: Arizona 27, Utah 21

The site is picking Arizona to beat Utah at Arizona Stadium on Saturday.

Picks and Parlays: Arizona 31, Utah 21

Thomas Pemberton writes: "The Arizona Wildcats are firing on all cylinders as they seek their fifth straight victory. Arizona plays their best football on their home field. The Wildcats have scored at least 27 points in five straight games. Utah is coming off of a loss and may not have the offensive power to keep pace."

