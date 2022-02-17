Utah Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Utah football schedule 2022: Who does Utah miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Utah Football Schedule

Sept 3 at Florida

Sept 10 Southern Utah

Sept 17 San Diego State

Sept 24 at Arizona State

Oct 1 Oregon State

Oct 8 at UCLA

Oct 15 USC

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Washington State

Nov 5 Arizona

Nov 12 Stanford

Nov 19 at Oregon

Nov 25 at Colorado

Utah Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Utes miss from the Pac-12 North Division?

It’s not like Utah is going to be all that scared of Oregon after winning with ease in the two meetings last year, but going to Eugene in late November is a problem. Making the trip to Washington State won’t be a breeze, either, and Oregon State and Stanford come to Salt Lake City.

That means the Utes miss both Cal and Washington. Both teams are going to be better this year – not playing them isn’t a bad deal.

Utah Football Schedule What To Know: It’s going to be a tough run

Utah isn’t ducking anyone and it has no problems getting up for the big games, but starting the season out at Florida and hosting San Diego State doesn’t make the non-conference slate as easy as it might need to be. The Southern Utah game is the scrimmage to use as a tune up.

Getting USC at home is a huge help, but going to UCLA, Oregon, Washington State, and Arizona State should all be dangerous. Having five Pac-12 road games hurts.

Utah Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Never count out Utah no matter what, and three of the four November games are against teams that didn’t go bowling last year, but it’s still a tough slate considering there are only six home games and USC and San Diego State aren’t layups.

