Utah football gets commitment from Kansas City TE Drew Clemens

Just before 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, Utah Utes tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Fred Whittingham Jr. posted a “bat signal” tweet indicating that a prospect had committed to the program.

A little over two hours later, tight end Drew Clemens out of Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri, announced his pledge to the Utes on social media as part of their 2025 recruiting class.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Clemens also holds scholarship offers from Power Four schools Kansas State, Arkansas, Illinois and Michigan State.

Clemens becomes the sixth high school prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2025 recruiting class and third this week alone after he recently went on an official visit to the Salt Lake City school.