Will Utah fans be pleased with game times this season? What about BYU and Utah State fans?

The Utah Utes take the field for a Pac-12 football game against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The time has come to break out those calendars, find babysitters and try to convince relatives to reschedule weddings. Game times and the networks that will broadcast the games have been unveiled for some, though not all, of college football action in Utah this fall.

The Big 12 announced early season and special date television selections Thursday afternoon, with the Mountain West Conference announcing its national television package.

All told, 13 game times for in-state teams are now public and as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 29

Southern Utah at Utah, streamed on Big 12 Now (ESPN+) at 7 p.m. MDT.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Southern Illinois at BYU, streamed on Big 12 Now (ESPN+) at 6 p.m. MDT.

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU, televised on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. MDT.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Baylor at Utah, televised on Fox at 12:30 p.m. MDT.

Utah State at USC, televised on the Big Ten Network at 9 p.m. MDT.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Utah at Utah State, televised on CBS Sports Network at 2:30 p.m. MDT.

BYU at Wyoming, televised on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. MDT.

Friday, Oct. 11

Utah at Arizona State, televised on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. MDT.

UNLV at Utah State, televised on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. MDT.

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma State at BYU, televised on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. MDT.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Utah State at Wyoming, televised on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m. MDT

Saturday, Nov. 23

San Diego State at Utah State, televised on CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m. MST.

Friday, Nov. 29

Utah at UCF, televised on Fox at 6 p.m. MST.

Utah fans unhappy with a lack of night games at home last season can take solace. The Utes will open the year with a night game at Rice Eccles Stadium against Southern Utah and have two additional night games on the schedule already, though they are trips to Tempe and Orlando.

BYU’s games are, thus far, in the evening and night, with the earliest known start time of 5 p.m., plus a late night kickoff scheduled at home against Oklahoma State.

The Aggies, meanwhile, have eight nationally televised games this season, including two on Friday night. USU has set-in-stone game times for five games, with its matchup against Washington State in Pullman slated for either a 1:30 or 8:30 p.m. kickoff, with the broadcast on the CW.

The renewal of the rivalry between Utah and Utah State will take place in the afternoon, at 2:30 p.m. The Cougars’ trip to ever unfriendly Laramie will be at night. Utah’s nonconference bout with Baylor will be Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” a time slot that drew massive ratings last season, with the rise of Colorado and head coach Deion “Prime” Sanders.

The remainder of the season’s television selections and game times for Utah and BYU will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice via Big12Sports.com and the conference’s official digital platforms.

The Big 12 championship game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7, on ABC, while the MWC title game will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. on Fox.