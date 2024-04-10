Utah faces Houston, seeks to end 13-game skid

Houston Rockets (39-40, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-50, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Houston as losers of 13 games in a row.

The Jazz are 14-35 in Western Conference games. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.4 rebounds. John Collins leads the Jazz with 8.5 boards.

The Rockets have gone 26-23 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 22-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jazz score 115.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Rockets allow. The Jazz average 114.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 120.7 the Jazz allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 30 the Rockets won 101-100 led by 34 points from Jalen Green, while Collins scored 30 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 10 points and 3.4 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 0-10, averaging 105.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Walker Kessler: out (nose), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Kris Dunn: out (foot), John Collins: out (back), Collin Sexton: out (illness).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.