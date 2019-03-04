Utah extends contract with Kyle Whittingham through 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Utah coach Kyle Whittingham signed a contract extension Monday that could keep him with the Utes through the 2023 season.

Whittingham, the longest-tenured head football coach in the Pac-12, led Utah to a Pac-12 South title and a berth in the league championship game last season.

''Coach Whittingham is one of the top coaches in college football and extending his contract was a high priority in my first year here,'' Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. ''Kyle's teams compete for championships on the field and in the classroom, and his loyalty to the University of Utah has made this a great partnership.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Whittingham is 120-61 overall and 11-2 in bowl games in 14 seasons with the Utes. His 11 bowl victories are tied for second among active coaches.

Whittingham spent 11 years as an assistant coach at Utah before succeeding Urban Meyer as head coach in December 2004. In 2008, Whittingham led the Utes to a 13-0 record, a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama and a final No. 2 ranking in the AP poll.

Whittingham said he appreciates the school's vote of confidence in the program.

''The University's support is critical to our long-term success and this sends a positive message to our recruits, which are the lifeblood of any program,'' Whittingham said.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25