Utah edge rusher plans July visit to Lincoln

A 3-star edge rusher is planning an unofficial visit to Nebraska before the end of the month. Devoux Tautaga is also planning a visit to Oregon, according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

Tautaga is a 6-6 240-pound edge rusher from Cedar Valley High School out of Eagle Mountain, Utah. In ten games last season, he had 32 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 11 hurries.

The prospect holds multiple offers and is heavily considering the Huskers, Ducks, and Brigham Young. This won’t be his first visit to Lincoln either.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tautaga took an official visit to campus on June 23rd and took an official trip to Oregon on June 16th.

His visit to Lincoln is set for July 28th, and Oregon on July 29th.

Eagle Mountain (Utah) Cedar Valley edge rusher Devoux Tuataga plans to unofficially visit #Nebraska and #Oregon back to back before the month is over: https://t.co/DJn0Zt1EoH pic.twitter.com/leTJ6Ok3P9 — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) July 18, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire