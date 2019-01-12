Utah’s Donovan Mitchell put JaVale McGee in a poster (VIDEO)

After James Harden (who is on another planet right now), Utah’s Donovan Mitchell may be the hottest player in the NBA.

In his last five games, Mitchell has averaged 27.2 points and 5.4 assists a game, and he’s shooting 58 percent from 3 in that stretch Oh, and he’s dunking all over people. Just ask JaVale McGee.

Donovan Mitchell posterizes Javale pic.twitter.com/69FzbQOzXy — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) January 12, 2019





Mitchell finished the night with 33 in a comfortable Jazz win.

Utah had the toughest schedule in the NBA through the first half of the season, with Mitchell playing well and the Jazz defense getting back to form, don’t be surprised if they make a push and start climbing up toward the playoffs.