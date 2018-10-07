Utah dispatches No. 14 Stanford 40-21

Utah took care of business against No. 14 Stanford. (Getty)

Washington is sitting pretty in the Pac-12 North.

Utah upset No. 14 Stanford 40-21 in Palo Alto Saturday night to leave the Huskies as the only team to have an undefeated record in the Pac-12 North and the early favorite for the division title.

Utah (3-2, 1-2) took an early 21-0 lead thanks to 14 points off consecutive K.J. Costello interceptions. The first pick came at the goal line and Jaylon Johnson returned it for 100 yards and a touchdown for a 14-0 lead. Costello’s second interception on the very next drive turned into a touchdown by RB Zack Moss nine plays later.

The Cardinal (4-2, 2-1) came back and got the game within 27-21. But Utah pulled out to a nine-point lead and took a two-touchdown lead with seven minutes to go when Tyler Huntley found Samson Nacua for a 57-yard score. That lead was insurmountable after Costello followed it up with his third interception of the game. Stanford ended the game with four turnovers to Utah’s zero.

Stanford played the game without RB Bryce Love, who suffered a left ankle injury in the second half of the Cardinal’s game against Notre Dame in Week 5. Without Love, Stanford struggled to establish any sort of running game against Utah’s front.

Colorado the only other undefeated Pac-12 team

Colorado beat Arizona State earlier on Saturday and Washington took care of business against UCLA. With Washington’s loss to Auburn in Week 1, Colorado is the only Pac-12 team undefeated overall. The Buffaloes entered the week at No. 20 in the AP poll and will assuredly move toward the top 15 when the latest rankings are released on Sunday.

Washington should inch closer to the top 5 after three top-10 teams lost on Saturday. That’s good news for not only the Huskies but for the conference as a whole. Washington is the conference’s best bet for the College Football Playoff. Provided, of course, the Huskies go undefeated the rest of the way. With games against Stanford and Oregon still remaining, that’s a big ask. But with Stanford now at two losses following the Notre Dame defeat, it’s Washington or bust unless Colorado keeps winning.

Story Continues

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Texas shakes up CFP picture with upset of No. 7 Oklahoma

• Marcus Smart ejected from Cavs-Celtics scuffle with J.R. Smith

• Seattle’s Thomas gets fined from NFL for flipping off sideline

• Portugal Prime Minister defends Ronaldo after rape allegations

