Utah’s Devin Kaufusi asks the hard-hitting questions at Rose Bowl media day

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.