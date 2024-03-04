Utah’s Deivon Smith earns second Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva
Utah’s Deivon Smith earned his second Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva. Averaged a double-double of 15.5 points and 11.5 assists along with 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a home sweep of the Bay Area schools by an average of 25.5 points. Shot 69 percent from the field (11-16), including 3-of-5 behind the arc. Recorded his third triple-double of league play with 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in a 90-69 rout of Stanford. He is the first Pac-12 player with a trio of triple-doubles in one season since 2003-04 (Andre Iguodala, Arizona), and joins only California's Jason Kidd in 1993-94 to post three triple-doubles against Conference opponents. Closed week with an 18-point, 10-assist double-double in an 88-59 dismantling of California.