Advertisement

Utah’s Deivon Smith earns first career Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Utah’s Deivon Smith named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Smith averaged 19.0 points on 52 percent shooting (15-29), 8.0 assists and 7.5 rebounds to help Utah to a weekly sweep of the Oregon schools for just the third time in the Pac-12 era (2012-13 home, 2017-18 road, 2023-24 home).