Utah defensive star Cole Bishop will miss first half of USC game

During the last half of Utah’s game with Cal on Saturday, Utah star safety Cole Bishop was called for targeting. He will have to miss the first half of the Utes’ game against USC this week.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in his Monday press conference that he’s still confused why Bishop’s play was determined to be targeting, but there is nothing Utah can do about it now after losing an appeal to rescind the penalty.

“It got denied,” Whittingham said. “I don’t want to whine about it, but it was- I still don’t see how it’s called and how it got denied. It’s baffling, but there is nothing we can do about it so moving forward.”

Bishop ranks second on the team with 26 tackles (4.5 TFL, 2 sacks) He also owns a team-leading two interceptions, two PBUs and a forced fumble for the season.

Without him, the Utes will turn to Nate Ritchie at the spot. The Utes take on the Trojans in a Week 8 matchup in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. local time on Fox.

#Utah star safety Cole Bishop will miss the first half of Saturday's game at the Coliseum: https://t.co/ZVHKtcz0uC — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 17, 2023

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire