Utah defeats Cal in Salt Lake City for 9th Pac-12 victory

Utah men's basketball defeats California by a final score of 61-46 on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Salt Lake City. Sophomore guard Lazar Stefanovic scored a game-high 15 points and Branden Carlson notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Runnin' Utes.