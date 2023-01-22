Utah cruises in wire-to-wire victory over Washington

Utah men's basketball defeats Washington by a final score of 86-61 on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Salt Lake City. The Runnin' Utes improve to 14-7 overall and 7-3 in conference, while the Huskies drop to 12-9 overall and 4-6 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.