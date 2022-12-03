Breaking news:

Utah steamrolls USC to win Pac-12 title, upends College Football Playoff picture

Utah counters USC score with 60-yard touchdown in fourth quarter

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Back and forth they go in Las Vegas on Friday.

USC scored to cut Utah’s lead to three points in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Utes got the ball and quickly built the lead to 10 points as Cam Rising found Thomas Yassmin, who did the rest.

Yassmin wasn’t about to be stopped, discarding a USC tackler en route to the TD that had the Utes up 34-24 after the PAT.

