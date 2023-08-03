Will Utah follow Colorado (and maybe others) to the Big 12?

Ducks Wire is talking realignment scenarios with us. Will Utah follow Colorado (and potentially the Arizona schools) to the Big 12?

Don Smalley, Ducks Wire: Although I just said they will end up in the Big 12, don’t be surprised if they stay and become king of what is left of the Pac-12. Just a hunch.

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: If the Arizona schools are going to the Big 12, Utah is going too. If the Arizona schools stay put, Utah stays put. I don’t think Utah will be forced to return to the Mountain West.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: I believe that Utah will end up following the Arizona schools. If they don’t end up in the Big 12, I’m not sure where they go. The Big Ten doesn’t want them, and the Pac-12 would be a goner without Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, and Washington. The Utes’ only logical move is to follow Colorado’s lead.

Matt Wadleigh: The rumors are confusing. If the Pac-12 goes under, Utah might not have a choice, and it would be a massive get for the Big 12.

